Newscaster Brings Homemade Treat for Co-Hosts and It Goes Horribly

It then turns into an amazing call and response.

Taster 1: At first I'm like, 'It's not that bad,' but.. the vinegar.

Artichoke chef: But there's no vinegar!

Taster 2: That's, like, all that I can taste.

Artichoke chef: It's artichoke dip, but something went terribly wrong.

Taster 2: It burns. The vinegar burns.

Taster 1: There's no vinegar!

Artichoke chef: There's no vinegar. Do you think something is off?

Taster 1: What did you do?!

The segment was a part of a week-long series where Global News anchors shared family recipes, but this one appears to be a family secret that should have been kept locked up. "It was just another kitchen experiment gone wrong for me," Horton told Global News after the segment, "but this time my co-workers were, unfortunately, subject to my free-wheeling in the kitchen."