Here's When & Where the Next 3 Olympics Will Be Held After Beijing
The Games will even touch American soil soon.
Today marks the official start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing! And although it feels like the Summer Olympics literally just came to an end, it's time again to rally together to celebrate sportsmanship.
While we're at it, let's talk about the details of the next three Olympics from 2024 to 2028. We know that sounds so far away, but it's never too early to start brushing up on your figure skating knowledge or learn the ins and outs of fly fishing.
When will the next Summer Olympics be?
Similar to 2021's Tokyo Olympics that started in late July and ended in early August, the Games will run from July 26, 2024, to August 11, 2024.
Where will they take place?
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in Paris, France. Believe it or not, France is no stranger to the Games—2024 will mark the country's sixth time hosting. The western European nation hosted the 1900 Summer Olympics in Paris, the 1924 Winter Olympics in Chamonix, the 1924 Summer Olympics in Paris, the 1968 Winter Olympics in Grenoble, and the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville.
The Games will be at the Stade de France Stadium, located in the heart of the city. Organizers for the 2024 Olympic Games predict that the Summer Games will be a unique, international celebration. According to the official website, the Games will "offer one of the world's most inspirational cities as a memorable stage for the athletes–and a truly global platform to promote them, and their incredible stories."
How is France Preparing?
To kick off the Games, organizers are planning the Opening Ceremony to be just as bold as the city it's taking place in. For the very first time, the Opening Ceremony will take place not in a stadium but in the heart of Paris, France. Organizers have planned a 3.7-mile procession that will transport athletes along the Seine River in a fleet of some 160 boats. The river, bridges, and the capital's iconic monuments will serve as the backdrop for the incredible spectacle.
Organizers also plan to make the Games the most sustainable yet. According to the official Olympics website, Paris 2024 will endeavor to be the first Games fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement by "enacting a ground-breaking emissions reduction strategy that aims to deliver a 55 percent smaller carbon footprint than the 2012 London Olympic Games that are widely seen as a reference for sustainable Games."
When will the next Winter Olympics be?
Other than that little blip in time that was 2020, the Olympics take place every four years. So the next winter Olympics will be held similarly to the 2022 Games in February. To get more specific, you can catch the Games from February 6, 2026, to February 22, 2026.
Where will they take place?
The following Winter Games will take place in Italy, Milano Cortina. The 2026 Games will mark the fourth occasion the Olympics will take place in Italy. The Mediterranean country hosted the 1956 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, The 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, and the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin.
Milano Cortina Candidature Committee describes its vision for the Games on its website as "a unique opportunity to showcase Italy's design style that has seen the 'Made in Italy' brand become synonymous with excellence all over the world."
How is Italy Preparing?
Similar to the 2024 Games in Paris, France, the goal for the 2026 Winter Games is to be more sustainable. The goal is to minimize environmental impact. According to the Olympics website, Organizers plan to "recycle three-quarters of the waste the Games produce and use sustainable means of transportation only."
A November 2021 business plan also outlined how important sustainability is for the future Games. Organizers approved an estimated budget of around 1.58 billion Euros, with an "increase in sustainability commitments and a timely assessment of technological and cybersecurity investments."
Where will the Olympics be after that?
The Olympics will be back on American soil for the first time since 2002. In the past, the US has hosted the Games in Salt Lake City, Atlanta, and New York, but in 2028 the Games will land in sunny California. The Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games will take place from July 21, 2028, to August 6, 2028.
Similar to Games before it, the main goal for the 2028 Summer Games is sustainability. The Summer Game's website touts that the Games will be happening in several different locations in order to use less resources. "Sustainability and fiscal responsibility are core to the Games Plan. With infrastructure already in place, no new permanent venues are needed for the Games."