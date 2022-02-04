Here's When & Where the Next 3 Olympics Will Be Held After Beijing

When will the next Summer Olympics be?

Similar to 2021's Tokyo Olympics that started in late July and ended in early August, the Games will run from July 26, 2024, to August 11, 2024.

Where will they take place?

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in Paris, France. Believe it or not, France is no stranger to the Games—2024 will mark the country's sixth time hosting. The western European nation hosted the 1900 Summer Olympics in Paris, the 1924 Winter Olympics in Chamonix, the 1924 Summer Olympics in Paris, the 1968 Winter Olympics in Grenoble, and the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville.

The Games will be at the Stade de France Stadium, located in the heart of the city. Organizers for the 2024 Olympic Games predict that the Summer Games will be a unique, international celebration. According to the official website, the Games will "offer one of the world's most inspirational cities as a memorable stage for the athletes–and a truly global platform to promote them, and their incredible stories."

How is France Preparing?

To kick off the Games, organizers are planning the Opening Ceremony to be just as bold as the city it's taking place in. For the very first time, the Opening Ceremony will take place not in a stadium but in the heart of Paris, France. Organizers have planned a 3.7-mile procession that will transport athletes along the Seine River in a fleet of some 160 boats. The river, bridges, and the capital's iconic monuments will serve as the backdrop for the incredible spectacle.

Organizers also plan to make the Games the most sustainable yet. According to the official Olympics website, Paris 2024 will endeavor to be the first Games fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement by "enacting a ground-breaking emissions reduction strategy that aims to deliver a 55 percent smaller carbon footprint than the 2012 London Olympic Games that are widely seen as a reference for sustainable Games."