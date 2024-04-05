When and Where the Next Total Solar Eclipse Will Be

If you're here now, there are likely two possibilities: Either you're so excited about this upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8 that you already want to make plans for the next one, or you (sadly) know you'll miss out on the big celestial event of 2024 and are already looking to make up for it.

Either way, you can sigh in relief, because you won't have to wait for long—and the travel world is right on top of it, too.

The next total solar eclipse on Earth will bless the skies on August 12, 2026, but beware—you'll have to travel outside of the US to see it this time. The path of totality will extend from the Arctic all the way down to Northeastern Portugal, touching three other countries, including Greenland, Iceland, and Spain in a curved diagonal. You can check out this map from the National Solar Observatory to learn more about the predicted path of totality for the 2026 eclipse.