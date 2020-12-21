This Interactive 'Cheer Map' Will Show You The Most Festive Holiday Houses in Your Area

There's nothing like a little holiday spirit to get you in the mood for Christmas—and I'm not just talking about the spiked eggnog or boozy hot chocolate variety, this time at least. There's something wholesome about tossing on your boots and strolling the neighborhood for the wannabe Clark Griswolds. This year, that task has gotten even easier.

Hyperlocal social networking platform Nextdoor has launched an interactive Cheer Map in partnership with Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas, so you can scout out the most festive houses in your area—be it for some personal decorating inspo or some merrymaking.

"With so many people staying local this year, it is more important now than ever to bring a little extra cheer to the neighborhood," the company wrote in a blog post earlier this month. "Nextdoor and Hallmark Channel are thrilled to join forces to spark joy and light up neighborhoods everywhere. No matter which holiday you celebrate, get in the spirit by marking your home on the Cheer Map, then explore the map to see which houses will have holiday displays for a safe, contact-free sightseeing festivity."