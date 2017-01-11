Someone Threw a Dildo on the Field at an NFL Game, but No One Knows Why

While it's known that the dildo landed on the field and many are attributing the dildo's presence on the field to a Twitter user known as @hub_nation, there isn't much else that's known about the situation.

For instance, was this premeditated or did the tosser just happen to have a dildo in their bag and decide, "Screw that call, I'm throwing a dildo on the field"?

If it was premeditated, was it purchased specifically for this purpose? If not, is it pre-owned? How did they get a dildo into the building in the first place? Aren't their bag checks? If security finds a dildo in a fan's bag, are they in the habit of confiscating the dildo? Is that policy being reviewed? Is the person who threw the dildo a quarterback? It landed perfectly on-camera, presumably from a good distance. Was someone trying to celebrate Gronk's 69th career touchdown?