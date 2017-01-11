The NFL Doesn't Want You to Have a Harambe Jersey, but the Internet Found a Way

ESPN's Darren Rovell discovered something Wednesday that was guaranteed to get citizens of the internet fired up. He discovered that the NFL is now blocking fans from purchasing jerseys with nameplates that say "Harambe," the name of the now famous Cincinnati Zoo gorilla that was killed over the summer when a child fell into its pen. It has since become a meme that refuses to die a peaceful death.

Rovell's revelation was quickly confirmed by the social media team with the New Orleans Saints.