Entertainment

Watch This NFL Kicker Totally Ruin a Family Kickball Game

By Published On 06/13/2018 By Published On 06/13/2018
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images Sport

Who's to say whether we should let kids win? Self-esteem can come in handy as an adolescent, but on the other hand, a tough loss builds character. If you're a professional athlete though, it's generally good to hold back a bit when you play with your kids.

But sometimes you've got to go for the goddamn gold, niceties be damned. 

And go for gold is exactly what Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano. His family was playing kickball when he got home so I joined in and absolutely crushed it at his first at-bat. When you win big like this, you don't keep it to yourself, so he also posted the video to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

As the ball bounces toward him you can hear his wife saying, "You can kick it but just don't kick it hard." Spoiler: He kicks it hard.

It hits a tree. It disappears. He takes his prize with an easy jog around the bases, boasting, "Home run, baby." Then one of the kids yells something unintelligible. 

If this isn't sportsmanship, what is?

h/t Deadspin

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @james_chrisman2.

Stuff You'll Like