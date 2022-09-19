These NFL Stadiums Have the Cheapest Beer in the U.S.
Suddenly, I'm a Lions, Falcons, and Jets fan. Bet you can guess why.
Beer just tastes better when you're slugging it back from the 50-yard line. But the thing about stadium suds is that a few rounds will cost about as much as your ticket in. Team pride and loyalty is not a currency in the concessions line.
And while some NFL stadiums are pricier than others (looking at you, Philly), not every team is bleeding its fans dry. Bookies.com has done the lord's work and rounded up 16-ounce beer prices at team concessions across the US, according to Food & Wine.
These are how NFL stadium beer prices stack up, from the cheapest to the most expensive, by team:
1. $6.25: Lions, Falcons, Jets
2. $6.59: Bengals
3. $7.50: Broncos
4. $8.00: Texans, Vikings, Colts
5. $8.13: Ravens, Browns, Cardinals
6. $8.40: Patriots
7. $8.50: Chiefs
8. $8.63: Buccaneers
9. $8.80: Bears, Bills
10. $9.29: Steelers
11. $9.50: Cowboys, Packers
12. $10.50: Titans, Seahawks, Panthers
13. $11.00: Dolphins, Giants, Commanders
14. $11.50: 49ers, Saints, Jaguars
15. $12.00: Raiders
16. $13.75: Rams, Chargers
17. $14.67: Eagles
While the Philadelphia Eagles are charging a criminal $14.67 for a 16-ounce brewski, you can snag one for just $6.25 in New Jersey, Atlanta, and Detroit. Suddenly, my team alliances are changing...