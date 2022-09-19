These NFL Stadiums Have the Cheapest Beer in the U.S.

Beer just tastes better when you're slugging it back from the 50-yard line. But the thing about stadium suds is that a few rounds will cost about as much as your ticket in. Team pride and loyalty is not a currency in the concessions line.

And while some NFL stadiums are pricier than others (looking at you, Philly), not every team is bleeding its fans dry. Bookies.com has done the lord's work and rounded up 16-ounce beer prices at team concessions across the US, according to Food & Wine.

These are how NFL stadium beer prices stack up, from the cheapest to the most expensive, by team:

1. $6.25: Lions, Falcons, Jets

2. $6.59: Bengals

3. $7.50: Broncos

4. $8.00: Texans, Vikings, Colts

5. $8.13: Ravens, Browns, Cardinals

6. $8.40: Patriots

7. $8.50: Chiefs

8. $8.63: Buccaneers

9. $8.80: Bears, Bills

10. $9.29: Steelers

11. $9.50: Cowboys, Packers

12. $10.50: Titans, Seahawks, Panthers

13. $11.00: Dolphins, Giants, Commanders

14. $11.50: 49ers, Saints, Jaguars

15. $12.00: Raiders

16. $13.75: Rams, Chargers

17. $14.67: Eagles

While the Philadelphia Eagles are charging a criminal $14.67 for a 16-ounce brewski, you can snag one for just $6.25 in New Jersey, Atlanta, and Detroit. Suddenly, my team alliances are changing...