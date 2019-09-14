Here Are the Best Food Deals You Can Get for This Week's NFL Games

The NFL is back, and there has already been plenty of drama on and off the field. Yes, you were probably just busting out a bag of popcorn to watch some of the drama go down, but the actual games have arrived and popcorn isn't going to cut it.
You need pizza and buffalo wings and maybe an Impossible Burger and a beer and, oh, Funyons! Are those still around? You need that because that's what commercials and our stomachs tell us we should want while once again watching the Browns disappoint expectations like it's the last season of Game of Thrones. To that end, we've pulled together all the best deals you're going to find on Sundays during the games this season. That includes deals from Applebee's, Pizza Hut, Olive Garden, and many others.
Check out our running list of the deals below and be well fed as Week 2 of the NFL season gets underway.
Free Food for Football Sunday
Sizzler
The deal: Stop in for a free sample of Sizzler's Cheese Toast. No purchase is required, only a mouth.
When: September 15, noon-2pm
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Sign up for the Carl's Jr. promo club, and you're going to get a free small order of fries and a small beverage with the purchase of a Western Bacon Cheeseburger. You're two-thirds of the way to lunch already.
When: Ongoing
Baja Fresh
The deal: Join the restaurant's Club Baja membership program, and you'll get an offer for a totally free taco, valid for one chicken, carnitas Baja, or Americano taco.
When: Ongoing
Quiznos
The deal: Sign up for the Toasty Points loyalty app and get rewarded with a free 4-inch sub with any purchase.
When: Ongoing
Wingstop
The deal: Get a free order of fries when you sign up for "The Club."
When: Ongoing
Pizza Deals for Football Sunday
Pizza Hut
The deal: Grab a large three-topping pizza for $7.99. If you take advantage of the toppings, you aren't really celebrating cheese pizza anymore, but no one is judging.
When: Ongoing
Slice
The deal: To celebrate the start of the NFL season, the app that connects you to local pizza shops is offering $5 off orders made through the app. Use the code "NFL5" on an order of at least $10.
When: Ongoing
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Take home a $1 medium one-topping pizza with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Get a medium one with the code "MEDIUM1."
When: Ongoing
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: If the 49ers score during any game throughout the NFL season, things are going well for pizza lovers. Use the code "49ERSWIN" to get 49% off any large one-topping pizza, valid for 48 hours after any game where the 49ers score.
When: Ongoing
Little Caesars
The deal: The Quattro -- a new pizza with quadrants of different toppings -- is available for $7.99. The quadrants are Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Bruschetta, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni, and Cheese.
When: Ongoing
Instacart
The deal: Spend $18 on Kraft products, like Classico pizzas, and get $5 off your order or free delivery. Your choice.
When: September 2-29
Other Food Deals to Order During the Game
Applebee's
The deal: Every Sunday of the NFL season, Applebee's is going to waive delivery fees because you don't want to drive somewhere at halftime to pick up your wings.
When: Sundays through December 29
Jersey Mike's
The deal: To celebrate a revamp of the My Mike's mobile app, Jersey Mike's is offering you a free sub. New or existing customers just have to download the app (both iPhone and Android) and log in. After your first in-app purchase, you'll get 72 points added to your account. That's enough to get a totally free sub.
When: Through September 30
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: It's basically happy hour at the Coffee Bean for the rest of the month. Get half-off all Ice Blended drinks in the evening.
When: September 16-28, 6pm-close
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Sink your teeth into a Pizookie for just $3 with any purchase throughout the month. It's a cookie baked in a deep-dish pan and topped with ice cream. Make room for dessert. Lots of room.
When: Through October 6
Applebee's
The deal: The chain's new Neighborhood Drink of the Month is a $1 Adios, available every day in September.
When: September 1-30
Grimaldi's
The deal: Make a donation to No Kid Hungry when dining at Grimaldi's and you'll get a "bounce back card" to match your donation in increments of $5 with a maximum of $25 per visit.
When: September 1-30
Village Inn
The deal: Village Inn has announced a delivery partnership with DoorDash. To celebrate, you'll get free delivery for a week.
When: September 9-15
B.GOOD
The deal: It'll be good to get free delivery from B.GOOD today. Ba-zing! No, really, you can get free delivery.
When: September 9-15
Olive Garden
The deal: As of late July, Olive Garden has made its $5 Take Home promotion a permanent offer. When you order an entrée in-restaurant, you can get up to five $5 Take Home orders to go along with your order.
When: Ongoing
White Castle
The deal: For a limited time you can get two breakfast sliders for $3. The offer is part of the slider hub's Winning Waffle promotion. Buy any waffle item and you can win a trip to Belgium.
When: Through November 4
Maggiano's Little Italy
The deal: Every weekend in September, Maggiano's is serving up $2 mimosas for your brunching pleasure. (Or whatever time of day best suits your mimosa needs.)
When: Every weekend in September
Instacart
The deal: Order $15 worth of Ben & Jerry's or Breyers through Instacart and you'll get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: September 2-29
