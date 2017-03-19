This Broadcaster's Diagram Turned Crazy Dirty and No One Stopped Him

It's pretty early in the diagram that this is clearly going to be a penis. But the analyst's co-hosts do nothing to stop it. Even after the diagram could be done and still be funny, the co-hosts giggle and say nothing. Somehow, the analyst manages to make the drawing even lewder as he diagrams shooting and passing options which make the play climax and acquire pubic hair.

Watch the whole thing above in terror as bystanders allow the slow-motion car crash to take place without intervening.

