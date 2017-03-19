News

This Broadcaster's Diagram Turned Crazy Dirty and No One Stopped Him

On a sports broadcast, it's easy for things to get a little suggestive. A broadcaster might talk about going hard to the net. "You have to be careful of Big D." "Manning goes down." Hockey presents all kind of opportunities for things to go wrong. You hear phrases like "get it deep and go hard" and instantly understand why #HockeyPorn is a thing on Twitter.

What you see less often is a play diagram that very explicitly turns into a penis. But it happened to a broadcaster on the Hungarian show Trash Talk as he was diagraming a zone entry by the Colorado Avalanche's Blake Comeau against the Winnipeg Jets. 

It's pretty early in the diagram that this is clearly going to be a penis. But the analyst's co-hosts do nothing to stop it. Even after the diagram could be done and still be funny, the co-hosts giggle and say nothing. Somehow, the analyst manages to make the drawing even lewder as he diagrams shooting and passing options which make the play climax and acquire pubic hair. 

Watch the whole thing above in terror as bystanders allow the slow-motion car crash to take place without intervening. 

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He believes this is the exact kind of analysis the 2016-17 Colorado Avalanche deserve. Follow him @dlukenelson.

