NHL Reporter Comes So Close to Getting Drilled in the Head With a Hockey Puck

Maybe becoming a sports announcer is your dream job. After all, you get paid to stand around at events other people pay to attend, and the expectations for your insight pretty much amount to now they're really gonna want to score more points than the other team here. But there are some downsides to the job, like the very real possibility of physical harm coming to your person because grown men are smashing into each other and smacking something very hard at high velocity. For an illustration of this danger, consider this clip.
The man you're watching flake on his date with death is NHL announcer Pierre McGuire. McGuire was just trying to do his job during the first period of Monday's Tampa Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets game when the puck came hurtling toward him. Luckily, he moved his head back at the last second, and the puck sped by a few inches from his face, so he can continue to enjoy the life of providing commentary that is so many people's dream.
It does, however, slam right into the camera lens, which makes for quite exciting television. In the immediate aftermath of this close call, USA Today reports that McGuire said, "It's all part of what goes on down here."
That seems like an awfully chill reaction to almost losing your teeth/short term memory, but hey, maybe that's why he has that job and we don't.
