Wake Up Sheeple! Conspiracy Theorists Have Proof the Apocalypse is Real This Time

Buckle up. Shit is about to get real. Everyone is going to die and it is a 100 percent certainty because oh my god the apocalypse is definitely, probably, maybe coming, according to some conspiracy theorists who are way more woke than you. The proof is in the blood (moon) pudding.

Here's the deal: The planet Nibiru, sometimes called Planet X, is an imaginary planet that conspiracy theorists posit isn't imaginary. It has a massive orbit that will someday intersect with the Earth's orbit. When that happens, terrible things will happen to this puny planet like earthquakes and other chaos recognizable from the films of Roland Emmerich. That "some day" is now, according to conspiracy theorists who, like the Parks & Rec's reasonabilists, tend to repeat the same claim annually, changing the date of our doom each time they get it wrong.