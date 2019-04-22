This Reaction Shot Might Be the Perfect Meme

Sometimes people coax a meme out of a moment, creating something wonderful out of the unexpected. Other times that moment is instantly and obviously a meme. This is one of the latter.
In Sunday's playoff game between the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic, Toronto coach Nick Nurse was flabbergasted over a three-second violation called on Fred VanVleet. Nurse is a veteran of priceless reactions, but this might be his seminal work as a reaction meme.
Similar to VanVleet's violation, it took just three seconds for Nurse to rival the deluge of Game of Thrones memes arriving during episode 2 of the final season on Sunday night.
Here are some of the best uses of Nurse's face to date. (Though, this prolonged absurdity is sure to have a second life at some point. It's that good.)
During his post-game press conference, Nurse was told his reaction was trending on Twitter during the game. He had another great reaction ready to go. "I wasn't aware of that," he said. "Is that a good thing? Is trending a good thing?" He doesn't even know how meme-worthy he really is.
