Nickelodeon Is Throwing Its First-Ever Food and Slime Festival

One of the greatest parts of being a child, aside from not having access to the world’s most horrifying information on a little smartphone that's always with you and the intrinsic understanding that all people in positions of power will one day betray you, was the Nickelodeon slime. That bright green gooey slime that was dumped on all of our favorite actors and celebrities of the time. I mean, it was such a treasured experience that Drake made Oscar winner Halle Berry getting slimed the cover art for one of his recent singles, even though Berry expressly asked him not to. That’s the power of the slime.

But fortunately, you don't have to make a beautiful woman your enemy in order to bask in the oozing nostalgia of the slime. This November, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts is hosting the first-ever Food & Slime Festival at both its Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Riviera Maya, Mexico locations from November 3 through November 30, 2023.

The festival will have a Nickelodeon spin on a traditional food and wine fair, with slime-inspired food options like Polpettine della Slime, Shrimp with Slime Pasta, a Double Slime-Drenched Burger, and a Bring on the Slime sushi roll. The festival will also have a weekly slime beach party, face painting, and performances from the Green Party Band (Jill Stein is not involved).

"We're so excited for guests to experience the first-ever Food & Slime Festival at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts," said Frank Maduro, president of Premier Worldwide Marketing, in a statement. "With Slime-centric entertainment, decor, and elevated food & beverage offerings, this immersive event promises playful surprises for guests of all ages, all included in their stay."

During the festival, there will also be a special Thanksgiving menu during the holiday dates. If you book your trip before November 23, you can save up to 60% on your holiday stay. That means you're getting a food festival by the beach and the chance to experience soul nourishing slime-infused nostalgia all in one trip, at a discount. What more could you possibly want?

For more information about the Food & Slime Festival, you visit the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts website.