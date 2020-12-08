Astronomers Want Your Help Creating a Nickname for This Near-Earth Asteroid

Citizen astronomers have rallied together to help Unistellar and SETI Institute conduct research on Asteroid 159402, also known as Near-Earth Asteroid 1999 AP10. Now, the organizations want astronomy lovers to help once again—by proposing an official nickname for the asteroid that’s a bit easier to remember.

The Nickname an Asteroid Contest is asking members of the public to share their best name ideas for NEA 1999 AP10 with a brief explanation of why it's a good fit. People can submit and vote on names until Wednesday, December 16.

Once the submission and voting period ends, the 10 names with the most votes will be selected as finalists. A panel of judges will review the finalists and declare one name the winner. The chosen nickname will be revealed at Unistellar's Winter Solstice Virtual Star Party on Monday, December 21.

So far, submissions include names like RockyMcRockFace, Blind Melon, and Ada Carrera, who one person wrote "was the best example and promoter of Astronomy, motorcycle, scouting and opened mind for the astronomer girls and young women in Latin America."

NEA 1999 AP10 is about the size of Mt. Everest and, despite being classified as a near-earth object, is not considered potentially hazardous.

