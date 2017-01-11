You Can Actually Spend a Night in Dracula's Castle and Yes, It's Creepy

It's the plot of so many scary movies for kids from the 80s and 90s. A bunch of kids are sitting around and one challenges another to spend the entire night in the scary house down the street. This is that moment. You've been challenged to head to Transylvania Romania and spend the night with howling wolves and the specter of Bela Lugosi. You're not scared, are you?

This is special not just because of the travel, but because that creepy house on a hill is Dracula's castle. And not in a Scooby Doo way, where someone says that before they rip off the Dracula mask at the end and it was just John Goodman trying to scare the local kids. This is Bran Castle in Romania's Carpathian Mountains, a castle closely associated with Vlad the Impaler. Bram Stoker crafted Dracula after Vlad, which may or may not be a compliment, depending on your perspective. He also crafted Dracula's Castle on descriptions of Bran Castle, cementing the association between the two.