A New Night Train Could Soon Connect San Francisco and LA

Train travel is the answer to so many of today's great climate challenges. An expansion of rail infrastructure could reduce our dependence on planes and cars, offer faster and more affordable intercity and interstate travel, and create a more equitable transit economy. That's not to mention that traveling on trains is just so beautiful, romantic, and easy. Fortunately, we are slowly entering an era in the US where train transit is becoming more popular.

In California, a company called Dreamstar Lines is reportedly working on offering a night train to connect San Francisco and LA. According to SFGate, the startup company is looking to offer first class sleeper car service between the two cities. The new train would offer an alternative to flying between the two cities, which is one of the busiest for flight travel in the country.

If plans to introduce the night car are successful, it would be the first night train to be offered on the route in decades. The floated schedule for this new route would depart at 10 pm and arrive at 8:30 am. Dreamstar has already started conversations with two of the major rail systems in California and are working through contracts.

"Improve mobility. That's our objective," Dreamstar President Jake Vollebregt told SFGate. "We have a lot of work to do, but the need is there, and we're going to see if we can join stakeholders, both public and private, to create a partnership that's sustainable and profitable."

Early estimates for the cost of train tickets would range between $300 and $1,000 for accommodations ranging from one-person "roomettes" to larger premium rooms. Right now, the goal is to launch the night train in summer 2024, but that will largely depend on funding.