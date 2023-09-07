Soon You'll Be Able to Take a Night Train Between Paris to Berlin Again

You can officially say that again. Starting this winter, you'll be able to go to sleep in Paris, France and magically wake up in Berlin, Germany—or vice versa.

After a nine-year hiatus, the iconic Nightjet sleeper train—which is operated by the Austrian rail operator ÖBB—is resuming service between the two European cities, Euronews reports. December 11 marks the first day the sleeper train will welcome passengers aboard to transfer them from Berlin to Paris, and on the day after, it will make its way backwards from the city of love.

As the term sleeper train suggests, regardless of the train's direction, the journey is going to be taking place at nighttime, and it will be around 14 hours long.

In terms of pricing, tickets should be close in price to other Nightjet trains, Time Out reports. Passengers can expect to pay around €50 (roughly $53.50 at the time of writing) for a bed in a shared "couchette" cabin. For more information and to book your tickets when they become available, you can visit Nightjet's website.

This winter, Europe will witness a slew of new international train routes. In December, just a few days after the new Nightjet train launches, a new Eurostar route will also be available, this time connecting London to some of France's most iconic ski resorts.