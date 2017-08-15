IKEA Just Revealed How to Make a ‘Game of Thrones’ Cape With a Rug

Now, now, we can't all be Jon Snow -- Game of Thrones's recently crowned King in the North, despite his bastard background and the fact that, errr, well, you watch this show, right? -- but we can dress like him. As Thrillist reported last week, the flowing black Night's Watch cloak Snow wore for most of the show's seven seasons, impressive and woolly warm though it may be, is just a good old-fashioned IKEA rug, according to the HBO show's costume designer Michele Clapton.
Now, IKEA has followed up on last week's write-ups about the costuming hack with a hack of its own. The food-obsessed furniture company has explained just how to convert the product in question, a sheepskin rug called the "Skold," into the iconic Game of Thrones garment. It even released one of its trademark instruction manuals for the modification, which the company fittingly calls "Vinter."
Pretty simple, yeah? And while not many people I know would purchase a $79 rug only to start sticking holes into it and turning it into a cape, plenty of cosplayers and aficionados would probably love to be known for their authenticity. This is quite literally what the men of the Night's Watch like Samwell Tarly, Jon Snow, Dolorous Edd, and Alliser Thorne wore on the most popular show in the world. Sometimes the best approach is the simplest.
"We take anything we can; we cut and we shave them and then we added strong leather straps," Clapton told a wide audience in her presentation at the Getty Museum last year, discussing his work on the show. “I want the audience to almost smell the costumes."
Now you can for real.
h/t Mashable
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.