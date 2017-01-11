Nike's Self-Lacing 'Back To The Future' Shoes Are Here

In Back to the Future, Michael J. Fox rode around on a hoverboard and wore a dazzling pair of self-lacing sneakers called the Mags. In 2011, Nike had the genius idea of making those very same sneakers, and has been working on their development ever since. Thankfully, the company has finally mastered the “adaptive fit” technology that made the Mags such a cultural smash, and the shoes are now hitting the market, albeit in limited quantities.

Nike announced yesterday that 89 pairs of the 2016 Nike Mags are available through an online draw, and it only takes $10 to buy in. All proceeds go towards the Michael J. Fox Foundation, to help find a cure for Parkinson’s disease. Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 at the age of 29, already modeled the shoes last year, according to Engadget. Participants can buy an unlimited number of tickets to help a noble cause, and in the meantime also improve their chances of looking like Marty McFly and never having to tie their own shoes again.