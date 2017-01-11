Nike's 'Back to the Future' Style Self-Lacing Shoes Hit Stores in November

So far, it's unclear how you'd go about scheduling an appointment to try or buy the shoes, but more details on the launch are expected to come out over the next few weeks, according to a report by Engadget.

The HyperAdapts work by using sensors and motors built right into each shoe. All you have to do is put them on, and the sensors will tell the motors how much they should tighten around your feet in seconds. You can also adjust how they fit with +/- buttons toward the top of each shoe, instead of having to retie your shoes like you do now. As you can see in a recent video from Wired, Nike said the batteries in the shoes last for about two weeks and built-in lights will let you know when they need to be charged. But what's perhaps best of all is that they're way better looking than Marty McFly's self-lacing shoes.