Nike's 'Back to the Future' Style Self-Lacing Shoes Hit Stores in November

Nike/Twitter

Turns out you won't need a DeLorean to get your hands on a pair of Nike's Back to the Future-style self-lacing shoes. The company finally revealed the official release date for its new HyperAdapt sneakers, which automatically tighten on your feet, and it turns out they're only a couple months away. 

Nike PR Director Heidi Burgett announced via Twitter on Tuesday that you'll be able to experience and purchase the high-tech kicks, or HyperAdapt 1.0, by appointment at select Nike retail stores starting on November 28th.

So far, it's unclear how you'd go about scheduling an appointment to try or buy the shoes, but more details on the launch are expected to come out over the next few weeks, according to a report by Engadget. 

The HyperAdapts work by using sensors and motors built right into each shoe. All you have to do is put them on, and the sensors will tell the motors how much they should tighten around your feet in seconds. You can also adjust how they fit with +/- buttons toward the top of each shoe, instead of having to retie your shoes like you do now. As you can see in a recent video from Wired, Nike said the batteries in the shoes last for about two weeks and built-in lights will let you know when they need to be charged. But what's perhaps best of all is that they're way better looking than Marty McFly's self-lacing shoes

OK, so maybe you do need a DeLorean after all -- to get to November 28th sooner. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and would probably enjoy these things. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

