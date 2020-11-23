Nikon’s Offering Free Online Photography Classes Through the End of the Year

They say a picture’s worth a thousand words, so how much is a photography class worth? Lessons in snapping the perfect pic, whether it’s for the ‘gram or your grandma, can cost a pretty penny. There are ways to get lessons from the best of the best without breaking the bank, though. Enter Nikon’s free online photography classes.

Normally, these classes cost between $15 and $50 per lesson, but from now through December 31, Nikon is letting amateur photographers and professionals alike access all classes on the Nikon School Online at absolutely no cost, the company announced Monday. Nikon has offered this deal in the past and may do it again, but we don’t recommend sleeping on it. You’re stuck inside a lot these days, after all.

Each course, taught by a professional photographer, features a full-on lesson aimed at taking your photography from “blah” to breathtaking, according to a press release. You don’t need to own a Nikon camera to attend the Nikon School Online. Some classes will focus on Nikon-cameras, but the majority are just about photography and how you can be better at it.

“Nikon School Online classes are a great way to help anyone brush up on their photography skills and inspire them to capture and share their amazing photos and video with their friends and families this holiday season,” Jay Vannatter, executive vice president of Nikon, said per the release. “Whether celebrating the holidays at home among loved ones or joining together virtually, the power of imaging helps keep us connected, creative and inspired.”

Think about it this way: By the time we can all safely travel again you’ll practically be a pro photographer.