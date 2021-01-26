Ninja Will Pay You $25,000 to Make Smoothie Bowls

Kitchen appliance manufacturer Ninja is calling all smoothie aficionados and social media influencers to consider applying for its latest job opening, the Smoothie Bowl Sommelier. The chosen applicant will join the company's marketing team for two months, creating and promoting smoothie bowl recipes that are compatible with the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor. More importantly, the inaugural smoothie bowl sommelier will be paid $25,000 for their services.

It's sure to be a highly coveted spot, so you'll want to make sure you're a good fit before submitting an application. Here are some of the many qualifications Ninja wants candidates to possess:

A discerning palate

Demonstrated passion for food (especially smoothie bowls) and a healthy lifestyle

Obsession with creativity and food that looks as beautiful as it tastes

Spends bulk of free time in the kitchen or the grocery store

Registered dietitian credential is a plus

Health- and wellness-focused social media presence is a plus

Must be 21 years or older to apply

Act as a spokesperson for the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor

Inspire through the development of 4-5 custom smoothie bowl recipes and aesthetically pleasing imagery of smoothie bowls

Share tips for how to make delicious, spoonable smoothie bowls with the blender that powers through the thickest ingredients at high speed and never stalls

Host a virtual event to help consumers add “Smoothie Bowl Master” to their resumes

How to Apply

Even if you love smoothie bowls and know how to snap a photo, you'll need to put in some actual labor during the two-month period. The responsibilities of the role fall somewhere between those of a brand ambassador and a recipe developer. Specific requirements include:Ninja also warns that the sommelier will have to work with the media, providing headshots, quotes, smoothie bowl photos, and conducting interviews with journalists when appropriate. Fortunately, they'll get media training to prep them for that side of the job.This job is 50% talent, 50% personality, so naturally, the application is a bit unique! Applicants will be required to record a video introduction that explains why they're cut out for the gig, upload a photo of their most creative homemade smoothie bowl, and submit a resume that demonstrates their passion for the craft.

Visit the online job posting here to apply and show Ninja what you're made of.