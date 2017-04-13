News

Nintendo Kills Its NES Classic Edition

Bad news, Nintendo fans. The Nintendo NES Classic Edition -- the awesome, consistently sold-out nostalgia-baiting dynamo based on the original NES video game console -- is going away. IGN first reported the sad news that Nintendo would discontinue the system after sending the final shipments out to retailers this month. Nintendo released this statement:

Throughout April, [Nintendo of America] territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year. We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product.

This is a pretty huge bummer. All the NES Classic games were dope as hell and transported legions of fans back to their youth. According to IGN's source: “NES Classic Edition wasn’t intended to be an ongoing, long-term product. However, due to high demand, we did add extra shipments to our original plans.”

Hopefully Nintendo releases those games to North American audiences in some other way in the future. Given that it was highly sought-after and impossible to get every time new shipments went out, the company could probably still make a lot of money on them.

h/t IGN

Eric Vilas-Boas is still holding out for the Super Nintendo Classic.

