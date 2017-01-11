Nintendo Premieres The Switch, its Newest Portable Console

The company that revolutionized video games is back, spearheading what it hopes to be a new era of multi-faceted gameplay in both your home and on the go.
Today, Nintendo offered the first look at its newest console, the Nintendo Switch, and from the looks of its multi-purposed design, detachable controllers and portable monitor, gaming fanatics are in for a treat.
If the uptempo commercial of happy people playing video games didn’t enliven all the details for you, Nintendo explains how the console works in a press release: “At home, Nintendo Switch rests in the Nintendo Switch Dock that connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room. By simply lifting Nintendo Switch from the dock, the system will instantly transition to portable mode, and the same great gaming experience that was being enjoyed at home now travels with you.”
This is made even more convenient by the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers, which detach from the console’s body, letting you play with friends. Since the Joy-Con are small, you might prefer a more traditional controller, so Nintendo supplies an optional Joy-Con grip accessory that’ll give you the feel of sturdier piece of hardware.
“Nintendo Switch allows gamers the freedom to play however they like,” said Reggie Fils-Aime, President and COO, Nintendo of America. “It gives game developers new abilities to bring their creative visions to life by opening up the concept of gaming without boundaries.”
The Switch releases in March 2017 -- the exact point at which tens of thousands of adults will revert back to their adolescent proclivity for gaming literally everywhere they go. We can’t wait.
