Nintendo Premieres The Switch, its Newest Portable Console

The company that revolutionized video games is back, spearheading what it hopes to be a new era of multi-faceted gameplay in both your home and on the go.

Today, Nintendo offered the first look at its newest console, the Nintendo Switch, and from the looks of its multi-purposed design, detachable controllers and portable monitor, gaming fanatics are in for a treat.

If the uptempo commercial of happy people playing video games didn’t enliven all the details for you, Nintendo explains how the console works in a press release: “At home, Nintendo Switch rests in the Nintendo Switch Dock that connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room. By simply lifting Nintendo Switch from the dock, the system will instantly transition to portable mode, and the same great gaming experience that was being enjoyed at home now travels with you.”