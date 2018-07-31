Nintendo's NES Classic & SNES Classic Editions Are Back in Stock at Best Buy Today

Ever since Nintendo first introduced (then discontinued, then resurrected) the nostalgia-inducing NES Classic Edition, and later, its SNES Classic Edition successor, both of the retro gaming consoles have been damn-near perpetually sold out at major stores and frustratingly hard to track down. But every once in a while, a retailer will make a limited supply of the mini systems available in a flash sale of sorts. On Tuesday, Best Buy is doing exactly that.
As of Tuesday morning, the big-box electronics retailer is offering stock of both the NES Classic Edition and the SNES Classic Edition exclusively via its online store, a company spokesperson told Thrillist. Best Buy announced the sudden availability on Twitter, but didn't offer any details on how many units it has in stock. It's safe to assume, however, that they'll sell out quickly. To be clear, the classic consoles are not available in Best Buy's physical stores, though it looks like you may be able to purchase one for in-store pickup at some locations.
Best Buy is selling the NES Classic Edition for $59.99 and the SNES Classic Edition for $79.99. Both come with free shipping.
