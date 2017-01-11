Walmart Is Selling the NES Classic Edition for Just a Few Minutes Each Day This Week

Despite all the times you've checked Amazon and a handful of other retailers over the last few days, you probably haven't managed to get your hands on Nintendo's highly sought-after NES Classic Edition. The miniature gaming console remains sadly out of stock since it debuted last Friday, but thanks to Walmart, you may finally have a somewhat decent shot at getting on this week.

Walmart said it will sell undisclosed quantities of the NES Classic Edition on its website at 5pm ET every day through November 18th, meaning you'll have a brief window to snag one before they're all gone, according to a report by The Verge. The company's stock evaporated in just minutes on Tuesday, when Walmart launched the special flash sale for the first time, per the report. Here's Walmart's product page for the device, in case you want to start maniacally refreshing the page now.