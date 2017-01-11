Urban Outfitters Is Selling the NES Classic Edition on Tuesday

"Urban Outfitters is pleased to announce that we will be carrying a limited inventory of Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition console," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "The highly sought-after game system will be available online at urbanoutfitters.com on December 6th. The product will not be available in store."

Unfortunately, the company didn't say what time it will start selling the devices, so if you're hoping to finally get your Donkey Kong-playing hands on one, well, you might want to just start refreshing the website at midnight just to be safe. We reached out to the spokesperson for the exact timing, and hopefully they'll reveal those details soon. Timing aside, if Urban's stock of the must-have gift is as limited as Walmart's appeared to be during recent daily flash sales, prepare to be disappointed when they all disappear in seconds.