Urban Outfitters Is Selling the NES Classic Edition on Tuesday

Nintendo's nostalgia-inducing NES Classic Edition console has been damn-near impossible to get since it first launched on November 11th, with many retailers sporadically offering frustratingly limited stock of it online and in-store. While third-party resellers are offering the miniature gaming system for hundreds of dollars, it looks like a somewhat unlikely player might be your best shot at nabbing one at regular price before the holidays: Urban Outfitters. Really.
The skinny jeans and trendy streetwear emporium announced it will offer a "limited inventory" of the NES Classic Edition only via its online store on Tuesday, December 6th for $59.98.
"Urban Outfitters is pleased to announce that we will be carrying a limited inventory of Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition console," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "The highly sought-after game system will be available online at urbanoutfitters.com on December 6th. The product will not be available in store."
Unfortunately, the company didn't say what time it will start selling the devices, so if you're hoping to finally get your Donkey Kong-playing hands on one, well, you might want to just start refreshing the website at midnight just to be safe. We reached out to the spokesperson for the exact timing, and hopefully they'll reveal those details soon. Timing aside, if Urban's stock of the must-have gift is as limited as Walmart's appeared to be during recent daily flash sales, prepare to be disappointed when they all disappear in seconds.
The tiny console comes pre-programmed with 30 classic Nintendo games, including Donkey Kong, Super Mario Bros., and PAC-MAN. With all of that for just 60 bucks, it's no surprise stores can't keep 'em in stock ahead of the holidays. Thankfully, you won't have to actually set foot in a crowded mall or wait in line to try and buy one this time. Good luck.
UPDATE - December 5, 2016 - 4pm:
Although Urban Outfitters still has not revealed exactly what time its stock of NES Classic Edition system will go on sale, a company spokesperson simply said it will happen on "Tuesday morning" and that "all units will be available that day."
The company also posted another image teasing the sale via Instagram:
UPDATE - December 6, 2016 - 10am
Unfortunately, it looks like Urban Outfitters sold its entire stock of NES Classic Edition gaming consoles in mere minutes after it announced they were available for purchase. Here's the screen you'll see if you try to buy one now:
