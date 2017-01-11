Here's Everything Inside the New Nintendo NES Classic Edition

Despite having Amazon open and ready on your computer, phone, and tablet at the same time, there's a strong chance you were tragically unable to buy the new Nintendo NES Classic Edition when it first went on sale last Friday. But now, while you continue to agonize over finding one, you can at least get a good look at exactly what's inside the miniature console, thanks to a new teardown video.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything managed to get his hands on the highly anticipated $60 gaming system and promptly to dismantled it to reveal all of its inner workings, including the controller. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he found that the NES Classic Editions is not only much smaller than the original NES you grew up playing, but also much simpler. All of its ports are soldered onto a single circuit board, as well as the processor that includes the 30 pre-programmed classic Nintendo games, including Donkey Kong, Super Mario Bros., and PAC-MAN.