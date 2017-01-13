You Can Pre-Order a Nintendo Switch on Friday, but There's a Catch

Although Nintendo isn't expected to share details on pricing, availability, and game titles for its highly anticipated Nintendo Switch console until a presentation on Thursday night, it looks like the company is already allowing players to pre-order one ahead of the system's launch in March. Unfortunately, there's kind of a big catch.

On Wednesday, Nintendo's retail store in NYC announced via Twitter that it plans to offer a "limited quantity" of pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch, starting on Friday, January 13th at 9am, but only while supplies last. In other words, you'll have to line up at the physical store located in Rockefeller Center if you want to try to secure one.