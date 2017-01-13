Nintendo Switch Available March 3 for $300 & Features Zelda, FIFA, Skyrim & More

Setting aside the woefully understocked NES Classic, Nintendo's biggest news over the past few months has to be the upcoming release of its latest console, the Nintendo Switch. Although it released a first-look teaser video back in October, Nintendo kept us in the dark on details like the console's price, specs, and ultimate release date -- specifics that its live presentation cleared up once and for all Thursday night.

Here's everything we know about the Nintendo Switch:

What is it?

Building off the outside-the-box nature of its predecessor, the Wii U, the Nintendo Switch toes the line between an on-the-go gaming platform and something you play in your living room at home. The console itself has a built-in screen and a kickstand, which means you bring it with you and either attach the controllers to the sides or set it up on a table and play at a distance -- honestly, it's easier to understand if you just watch the teaser video below.