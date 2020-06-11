Nintendo Switch Games Are up to 50% Off Right Now in a Massive Summer Sale

You've spent more than your fair share of quarantine mastering the art of Animal Crossing, but the time has come to try new things, hone new skills, venture into new -- albeit still digital -- worlds. Thankfully, that goal has never been more attainable. Nintendo is hosting a massive summer sale and slashing prices up to 50% on an entire library of Switch games.

Through next Tuesday, gamers can get their hands on discounted titles like new Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Party, and Dragon Quest XI S., among others Here's the real kicker: Instead of waiting around for your online order to arrive via mail, the video game giant is offering them all in digital form so you can download and get going.

Here's how it works: If you shop the sale through an alternative retailer -- like GameStop -- you'll receive a code through your email. If you opt to buy directly through Nintendo's online eShop, the purchase will download immediately to your console. Just be sure to double check your microSD storage -- or buy more if need be.

Here are some of the top sales:

The sale ends June 16 at 11:59pm PT, but new deals are always popping up, so you might just wanna go ahead, bookmark the page, and thank me later.