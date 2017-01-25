The Nintendo Switch's Touchscreen Looks Absolutely Gorgeous

Back in October, it was first revealed that Nintendo Switch would operate on a multi touch screen, coupling a 6-inch, 720-pixel resolution with the console’s detachable monitor and portable controllers.

Now, the first footage of the touchscreen in action is here, courtesy of YouTuber GamingWithMe, and it looks vibrant as hell. From the video’s 6:20 mark, you can see the console’s touch screen capabilities play out in the game Skylanders Imagination.

Certain menus seem to be operational via the touch interface, but as GameSpot notes: “It's currently unclear if any Switch games will use the system's touch controls for anything other than menu screens.”