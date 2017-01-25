News

The Nintendo Switch's Touchscreen Looks Absolutely Gorgeous

By Published On 01/24/2017 By Published On 01/24/2017

Trending

related

Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Chips & Guac Right Now

related

JetBlue Has a Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Tickets Right Now

related

Tales of the Absolute Worst Food-Service Workers Ever

related

The Best Burgers in Nashville, According to Our National Burger Critic

Back in October, it was first revealed that Nintendo Switch would operate on a multi touch screen, coupling a 6-inch, 720-pixel resolution with the console’s detachable monitor and portable controllers.

Now, the first footage of the touchscreen in action is here, courtesy of YouTuber GamingWithMe, and it looks vibrant as hell. From the video’s 6:20 mark, you can see the console’s touch screen capabilities play out in the game Skylanders Imagination.

Certain menus seem to be operational via the touch interface, but as GameSpot notes: “It's currently unclear if any Switch games will use the system's touch controls for anything other than menu screens.”

When Nintendo unveiled the Switch in October, Reggie Fils-Aime, President and COO of Nintendo of America, heralded the console as a revolutionary device, saying: “It gives game developers new abilities to bring their creative visions to life by opening up the concept of gaming without boundaries.”

The Switch will hit the market in March, and if we’ve learned anything from the popularity of the Nintendo NES Classic, the touchscreen console will probably follow a similar route

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Is What the Ground Meat In Your Hot Dogs Looks Like

related

READ MORE
This Dog Perfected The Mannequin Challenge

related

READ MORE
This Guy Catches Deadly Spiders with a Blowtorch, and It's Kind of Amazing

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like