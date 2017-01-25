The Nintendo Switch's Touchscreen Looks Absolutely Gorgeous

Back in October, it was first revealed that Nintendo Switch would operate on a multi touch screen, coupling a 6-inch, 720-pixel resolution with the console’s detachable monitor and portable controllers.
Now, the first footage of the touchscreen in action is here, courtesy of YouTuber GamingWithMe, and it looks vibrant as hell. From the video’s 6:20 mark, you can see the console’s touch screen capabilities play out in the game Skylanders Imagination.
Certain menus seem to be operational via the touch interface, but as GameSpot notes: “It's currently unclear if any Switch games will use the system's touch controls for anything other than menu screens.”
When Nintendo unveiled the Switch in October, Reggie Fils-Aime, President and COO of Nintendo of America, heralded the console as a revolutionary device, saying: “It gives game developers new abilities to bring their creative visions to life by opening up the concept of gaming without boundaries.”
The Switch will hit the market in March, and if we’ve learned anything from the popularity of the Nintendo NES Classic, the touchscreen console will probably follow a similar route
