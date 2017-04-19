Nintendo Is Reportedly Working on an SNES Classic Edition Right Now

Nintendo broke a lot of hearts last week when it announced that it would shut down production on its nostalgia-baiting, incredibly hard-to-get NES Classic Edition. Fortunately news dropped this morning that might offset that gigantic bummer: Nintendo is reportedly working on a Super Nintendo Mini Classic Edition, and it might drop before Christmas.
Eurogamer's sources say that discontinuing the retread of Nintendo's first game console was partly a move to clear the way for the next model in the Classic Edition lineup. "Development of the device is already under way," Eurogamer editor Tom Phillips writes.
This, of course, is insanely exciting news. While the original NES games are all classic, the Super Nintendo was a child of the '90s, with a total 783 official software releases that included Chrono Trigger, Super Metroid, Super Mario World, Street Fighter II Turbo, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (which two decades later is still the best Zelda game).
If Nintendo's smart, it will have learned that all the passion for those games hasn't died and could potentially exceed the insane response to the NES Classic. The run on that $60 console was constantly sold out to the point where your only recourse was to track one down and potentially pay hundreds of dollars on eBay, even while they were selling like hotcakes.
Presumably a SNES mini Classic Edition would be priced similarly on retail and support the same plug-and-play format that the NES Classic's preloaded games did. Looks like this will be a very exciting holiday season.
h/t Eurogamer
