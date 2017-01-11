Nintendo's NES Classic Edition Adds a Big Feature to 30 Retro Games

Now that the global insanity surrounding Pokémon Go has finally -- and thankfully -- subsided, Nintendo's new NES Classic Edition is expected to unleash another wave of gaming nostalgia when it arrives in stores next month. And now, a new trailer for the miniaturized retro gaming console reveals a new feature that could change the way you play the 30 classic games that come pre-loaded on it: the ability to save your game whenever.

It's pretty simple: Instead of having to find a save point in the game to secure the progress you've made, all you have to do is press the NES Classic Edition's Reset button and you'll be taken to the console's Home screen where you'll be able to save what's called a "Suspend Point." When you're ready to play again, you'll be able to pick up exactly where to you left off. Crazy, right? Basically, the feature will make playing games like PAC-MAN, Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, and others slightly less maddening.