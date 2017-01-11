The Nintendo NES Classic is Basically Sold Out Everywhere

Yesterday, Nintendo unveiled the most vaunted throwback product ever released by a gaming company: The NES Classic, which mirrors the design of the original gaming system and costs a modest $60.



As it offers 30 classic Nintendo titles like Super Mario, Ninja Gaiden, Metroid and the original Final Fantasy all loaded into the system, the nostalgic console was a hot ticket, selling out at most retailers in minutes due to limited stock.

So when and where can you still buy one? Nintendo addressed the NES shortage just several hours after the product hit shelves, sending a statement meant to placate some devastated gamers: There will be a “steady flow of additional systems throughout the holiday shopping season,” the company noted.