Cup Noodles Wants to Give You $50,000 for Your Creative Food Innovation

Have you ever been creating something so magnificent, so incredible, in your kitchen that you’ve thought to yourself: "I should be getting paid for this." If so, I've got some incredible news for you. Nissin Foods, the company that owns Cup Noodles, is celebrating the instant noodle brand's 50th anniversary in a way that I wish all companies celebrated—by giving away $50,000.

Nissin Foods is calling on culinary creatives with its "Use Your Noodle" innovation contest. Fans are encouraged to submit original food concepts, products, gadgets, ideas, or unexpected flavors starting on September 18. The entries don’t necessarily need to be Cup Noodles related, but should be inspired by Nissin founder and instant ramen inventor Momofuku Ando’s "beginnings and history of bold creativity," according to a press release.

Making a submission is pretty simple. Create a one-minute video featuring your invention and upload it to either Twitter or Instagram. Put #UseYourNoodleContest in the comments, and tag the brand (Cup Noodles @OriginalCupNoodles on Instagram and @OrigCupNoodles on Twitter). Entries will be accepted until October 15. For all of the submission guidelines visit Nissin Foods’ website.

Just remember, Cup Noodles already released a pumpkin spice flavor, so you’ll have to be more inventive than that.