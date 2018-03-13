Everything You Need to Know About the N.I.T.

It's March, folks, which means America is dethawing and basketball season is finally heating up. During this special time, March Madness tends to get all the college-basketball attention. And we get it. Seeing the best of the best go toe-to-toe is exciting.
But there's another tournament you should be paying attention to, and it goes by the derogatory-sounding name "NIT." People tend to treat it like a consolation competition, but it's still televised NCAA basketball, and with some experimental rule changes, it may end up being more exciting than the big show.
Here's everything you need to know about it:
What does NIT stand for?
NIT stands for National Invitational Tournament. Basically, it's a chance for the teams that didn't make Division I's famous March Madness to figure out who's the best of the second-best, aka the 32 best teams that didn't qualify for the big bracket. But look, it still gets ESPN coverage, and you can still fill out a bracket and tell yourself that it isn't just a lucky guess. Notre Dame, Baylor, USC and Saint Mary's are currently leading the pack. The tournament's early rounds will be played on the campuses of the higher-seeded teams starting on March 13, and the semifinals and finals will take place in Madison Square Garden on March 27 and 29.
NIT rule changes
So about those experimental rules: The NIT also functions as a kind of lab for the NCAA. For the last three years it's been trying out variations on the game, some of which were later implemented. Here are this year's new rules:
- The 3-point line will be extended by 20 inches, making it 22 feet 1.75 inches, the distance used in international competition by FIBA.
- The free-throw lane will be widened to NBA width, taking it from 12 feet to 16 feet.
- Games will be played in four 10-minute quarters instead of the two 20-minute halves.
- Starting with the fifth foul of each quarter, teams will shoot two free throws.
- After an offensive rebound, the shot clock will reset to 20 seconds instead of 30 seconds.
How to watch
All games will be televised on ESPN networks and will also stream on WatchESPN. The first game of the tournament -- Wagner (8) at Baylor (1) -- will be broadcast on March 13 at 7pm EST on ESPN2. Check out the bracket below for the rest of the times and networks.
NIT bracket
Here's the official NIT bracket from the NCAA, including times and rankings. Head to that page to the official page print yours out.
