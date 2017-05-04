This Boss Shrimp Disembowels a Fish and Finds Another Fish

Look, the ocean is terrifying. It's awesome, but it's terrifying. It's full of more gruesome endings and strange creatures than Game of Thrones.
One dragonfish discovered the night is dark and full of terrors while researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) were watching. The dragonfish was minding its own damn business, just being a fish, when a lousy shrimp -- probably a dragon-hating Lannister -- grabs it and proceeds to disembowel it.
The caridean shrimp jabs its tiny legs into the dragonfish's gut over and over until it pulls out another fish from the first fish's ribs. Holy awesome.
The video was of particular interest to the researchers because deep sea shrimp are known as scavengers, the team noted in their mission log. Seeing a shrimp catch a fish in open water is an unusual sight. "I’ve never seen a shrimp consume a fish like this before, picking and picking, and the fish is still alive," says one biologist in the video.
On May 1, members of the Okeanos Explorer -- the NOAA mission -- did a Reddit AMA and addressed how you can't expect to know anything so deep in the ocean. "We try to avoid expecting to find things. We know so little about the deep ocean, we are truly exploring and we don’t know what we will find."
h/t Foodbeast
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.