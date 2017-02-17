Nokia Is Bringing Back the Brick and Things Might Be OK After All

Sometimes the original is better than what came later. Charlie & the Chocolate Factory wasn't better than Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Ecto Cooler wasn't an improvement on original Hi-C flavors. (Or maybe it was.) And the original Nokia 3310 ("the brick" to many enthusiasts) can't be beaten by your fancy smartphones with its bells and its whistles.

Nokia, who released the 3310 in 2000, is getting back into the phone game and going retro is a part of the plan, according to a report in Venture Beat. They're bringing back a 3310 homage, allowing holdouts -- they exist -- to upgrade their old, nearly indestructible phone for something that's basically the same.