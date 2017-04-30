This Brewery Just Released 1,000-Count Packs of Beer

Along with being portable and relatively affordable, six-packs of beer are great because you don't have to commit yourself to a single brew as much as you do with, say, a keg or a case. A Finnish brewery, however, just took the opposite of a six-pack to an insane extreme by unleashing 1,000-packs of beer. Really.
As a report by Food & Wine explains, Finland's Nokian Panimo (Nokia Brewery) recently introduced new 1,000-count packs -- or should we say pallets? -- of its Keisari (Emperor) lager tallboy cans. Although the brewery's website doesn't list any info about the oversized packages, posts on Twitter and Facebook show they're available to buy in at least one Finnish grocery store for an equally oversized price of 2,149.20 Euros (roughly $2,341 and some change), or more than two bucks per can. For a mountain of beer, that's not a particularly good bulk deal, especially considering you might need a damn forklift to get it home.
A rough translation of the tweet reads, "True it is! The Emperor of the 1000-PÄKKI kantovalmiina Nokia Löytiksessä K-the Supermaket. And can also be found in K-Supermarket Kampista #keisari #keisari1000" In other words, the giant pack is no joke.
As you can see in a supermarket's Facebook post below, it looks it looks like a few super thirsty dudes have already bought one of the 1,000-packs, and got a Keisari bucket as part of the deal.
Sure, buying the equivalent of almost 167 six-packs of beer probably isn't the most efficient way to stock up when you can kegs instead, but you have to admit your own pallet of beer would be pretty great. Oh, and probably difficult to refrigerate.
h/t Food & Wine
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.