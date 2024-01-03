Every Non-Alcoholic Drink You Can Get on a Flight Right Now

Dry January is here. In many areas of daily life, avoiding the temptation to imbibe can be simple. But if you've previously embraced the ritual of having an alcoholic beverage while you're a mile high, it can be hard to kick the habit. For others, avoiding alcohol goes beyond Dry January. In fact, just over a fourth of Gen Z and millennials are drinking non-alcoholic beer, wine, or spirits pretty often, according to a recent survey from Drizly.

A few airlines have recognized this, going the extra mile to offer non-alcoholic beers on their flights. JetBlue and Alaska Airlines both recently announced that they will be serving non-alcoholic beers on flights. JetBlue is serving Athletic Brewing Co., and Alaska Airlines is serving Best Day Brewing Kölsch. At JetBlue, you can also request its in-flight cocktail mixers—True Lime or Craftmix Strawberry Mule—and a seltzer to craft your own mocktail.

While other airlines haven't joined the non-alcoholic beer train yet, there are still plenty of non-alcoholic offerings. You can even take some inspiration from those JetBlue mocktail offerings and make your own mix. Sprite and orange juice? That's a non-alcoholic screwdriver. Just don't start playing bartender if you're experiencing turbulence. Then your mocktail will simply become a mess.

You can check out the non-alcoholic beverage options at the biggest US airlines below.

JetBlue

Athletic Brewing Co. non-alcoholic beer

Craftmix Strawberry Mule mocktail

True Lime mocktail

Mint Under One Condition (for Mint passengers)

Pepsi products

Coffee

Tea

Fruit juices

Seltzer and tonic water



Alaska Airlines

Best Day Brewing Kölsch non-alcoholic beer

Coca-Cola products

Stumptown coffee (also in decaf)

Teavana Royal English breakfast tea

Teavana Mint Majesty herbal tea

Boxed Water

Seltzer

Tonic water



Delta Air Lines

Coca-Cola products

Seagram's ginger ale

Fever-Tree tonic water and club soda

Fruit juice

Starbucks coffee

Thrive Farmers hot tea

Purified water



American Airlines

Coca-cola products

AHA sparkling water

Canada Dry club soda, tonic water, and ginger ale

FreshBrew Coffee House Roast (also in decaf)

Bigelow tea

Mott's tomato juice



United Airlines

Seagram's ginger ale, seltzer, and tonic water

AHA sparkling water

Coca-Cola products

Minute Maid fruit juices

Mott's Tomato Juice

Coffee

Tea



Frontier

Seagram's ginger ale, seltzer water, and tonic water

Coffee

Tea

Coca-Cola products



Southwest Airlines