Every Non-Alcoholic Drink You Can Get on a Flight Right Now
Major airlines are now offering booze-free drinks that go beyond the usual suspects.
Dry January is here. In many areas of daily life, avoiding the temptation to imbibe can be simple. But if you've previously embraced the ritual of having an alcoholic beverage while you're a mile high, it can be hard to kick the habit. For others, avoiding alcohol goes beyond Dry January. In fact, just over a fourth of Gen Z and millennials are drinking non-alcoholic beer, wine, or spirits pretty often, according to a recent survey from Drizly.
A few airlines have recognized this, going the extra mile to offer non-alcoholic beers on their flights. JetBlue and Alaska Airlines both recently announced that they will be serving non-alcoholic beers on flights. JetBlue is serving Athletic Brewing Co., and Alaska Airlines is serving Best Day Brewing Kölsch. At JetBlue, you can also request its in-flight cocktail mixers—True Lime or Craftmix Strawberry Mule—and a seltzer to craft your own mocktail.
While other airlines haven't joined the non-alcoholic beer train yet, there are still plenty of non-alcoholic offerings. You can even take some inspiration from those JetBlue mocktail offerings and make your own mix. Sprite and orange juice? That's a non-alcoholic screwdriver. Just don't start playing bartender if you're experiencing turbulence. Then your mocktail will simply become a mess.
You can check out the non-alcoholic beverage options at the biggest US airlines below.
JetBlue
- Athletic Brewing Co. non-alcoholic beer
- Craftmix Strawberry Mule mocktail
- True Lime mocktail
- Mint Under One Condition (for Mint passengers)
- Pepsi products
- Coffee
- Tea
- Fruit juices
- Seltzer and tonic water
Alaska Airlines
- Best Day Brewing Kölsch non-alcoholic beer
- Coca-Cola products
- Stumptown coffee (also in decaf)
- Teavana Royal English breakfast tea
- Teavana Mint Majesty herbal tea
- Boxed Water
- Seltzer
- Tonic water
Delta Air Lines
- Coca-Cola products
- Seagram's ginger ale
- Fever-Tree tonic water and club soda
- Fruit juice
- Starbucks coffee
- Thrive Farmers hot tea
- Purified water
American Airlines
- Coca-cola products
- AHA sparkling water
- Canada Dry club soda, tonic water, and ginger ale
- FreshBrew Coffee House Roast (also in decaf)
- Bigelow tea
- Mott's tomato juice
United Airlines
- Seagram's ginger ale, seltzer, and tonic water
- AHA sparkling water
- Coca-Cola products
- Minute Maid fruit juices
- Mott's Tomato Juice
- Coffee
- Tea
Frontier
- Seagram's ginger ale, seltzer water, and tonic water
- Coffee
- Tea
- Coca-Cola products
Southwest Airlines
- Deja Blue water
- Coca-Cola products
- AHA sparkling water
- Seagram's ginger ale, seltzer water, and tonic water
- Minute Maid juices
- Coffee
- Tea
- Hot cocoa
Looking for more travel tips?
Whether you need help sneaking weed onto a plane, finding an airport where you can sign up for PreCheck without an appointment, or making sure you’re getting everything you’re entitled to when your flight is canceled, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for up-to-date travel hacks and all the travel news you need to help you plan your next big adventure.