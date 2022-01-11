Soon, You'll Be Able to Fly Nonstop from Austin to London

Thanks to Virgin Atlantic Airlines, Austin residents will now have another way to hop across the pond quickly. In a press release, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced that the carrier will be launching a nonstop service to London Heathrow starting on May 25, 2022.

It will be the airline's first new route from the US since 2015. The route will have service four times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Each flight will offer 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, and 192 Economy Delight, Classic, and Light Seats. Flights will go on sale starting January 12 on Virgin Atlantic's website. Economy class tickets will start at $708 roundtrip.

"This is an exciting opportunity and an important milestone for our airport and community," said Gina Fiandaca, assistant city manager, in a press release. "Virgin Atlantic launching in Austin means Austinites will have even more ways to explore the world."

It was also shared that Austin-Bergstrom will soon have direct routes to Amsterdam via KLM starting on March 28, 2022. Texans, it is time to update your passports!