Cauliflower Gnocchi Is Coming to Noodles & Company

If you're tracking the rapid spread of food trends already in progress, cauliflower substitutes are high on the list. Cauliflower rice and noodles have become a pretty regular sight on the menu at chain restaurants. Noodles & Company, however, is bringing something a little different to its menus this month. Noodles & Company, which already had cauliflower noodles on offer, has announced it will add cauliflower gnocchi to menus across the country.

They aren't creating something out of thin air, even Trader Joe's has a cauliflower gnocchi you can get at the store, but the chain claims to be the first to offer a cauliflower version of the doughy pasta at a fast casual restaurant. Noodles and Company was already big on vegetable-based noodles. In addition to the cauliflower options available, its Zoodles are made from zucchini.

The two new dishes that will be served with the gnocchi are Cauliflower Gnocchi Rosa and Cauliflower Gnocchi with Roasted Garlic Cream.

"Following two years of testing and refining our artisanal Cauliflower Gnocchi recipe, I am thrilled to offer our guests these satisfying and healthy dishes that they can only get at Noodles," Nick Graff, executive chef and vice president of culinary, said. "Gnocchi is a classic Italian pasta that I have long enjoyed, and we’ve elevated it from a dish that most people view as an occasional indulgence and transformed it into a healthy and flavorful option that our guests will feel good about eating any day."

The announcement says its cauliflower gnocchi has half the carbs of "traditional pasta," is gluten sensitive, and drops a serving of veggies on your plate. If you refuse to eat your veg any other way, noodles and rice are there for you.