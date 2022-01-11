Noodles & Company Is Testing New Low-Carb "Leanguini" Dishes with 56% Less Net Carbs

The new year is well underway, but it's never too late to make a resolution or start keeping the one you made. Eating better is a common New Year's resolution, but resolving to do it and doing it are two very different things. Everyone is busy, and that can make cooking good meals challenging. Enter Noodles & Company with its new noodle offerings.

The chain is rolling out a new dish called "Leanguini," a low-carb, high protein option for health-conscious consumers. Leanguini looks and tastes like your average linguini, but it's got 56% fewer net carbs, 30% fewer overall carbs, and 44% more protein than wheat noodles. It's a first-of-its-kind option that took the team at Noodles & Company two years to create and comes in three made-to-order dishes.

Leanguini Lemon Parmesan: Leanguini noodles in a new lemon Parmesan sauce with roasted zucchini, Roma tomato, and spinach, topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley

Leanguini noodles in a new lemon Parmesan sauce with roasted zucchini, Roma tomato, and spinach, topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley Leanguini Fresca: Leanguini noodles with balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, roasted garlic, tomato, red onion, and spinach topped with Parmesan cheese

Leanguini noodles with balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, roasted garlic, tomato, red onion, and spinach topped with Parmesan cheese Leanguini Shrimp Scampi: Leanguini noodles with shrimp in light scampi sauce, roasted zucchini, and Roma tomato topped with Parmesan cheese, parsley, and lemon

Guest can also sub Leanguini noodles into their go-to Noodles & Company order.

"We cannot wait for our guests to try LEANguini in one of these featured dishes or to simply substitute Leanguini into their favorite order," Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company, said in a press release. "In fact, our initial paneling of Leanguini showed us that more than half of guests would like to substitute this noodle into their go-to Noodles dish making Leanguini one of our most versatile and desired noodles yet."

Noodles & Company is celebrating the launch of the new noodle offering with a January Healthy Options Challenge, which is exclusive to Noodles Rewards Members. Folks who try Leanguini, Zoodles, or Caulifloodles will get double the points on their order throughout January. If you're not a rewards member yet, there's still time to sign up.

Leanguini is only available in select markets currently. Customers in Colorado, Illinois, and Ohio can try it out.