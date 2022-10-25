Noodles & Company Expands its Plant-Based Meals with Impossible Panko Chicken

Plant-based meats have faced some minor backlash, but they continue to be popular items at restaurants for vegetarians and diners concerned about the environmental impact of their meals.

Noodles & Company continues to be a restaurant with plenty of options for vegetarians and something of an early adopter of plant-based meats in the fast casual world. It has now announced that its Impossible Panko Chicken will start to hit menus nationwide. (That doesn’t mean it has been contorted into some kind of impossible shape but is instead made with Impossible’s plant-based chicken substitute.)

The noodle-flinging chain with an ampersand tested the new dish at a few restaurants in March. The results must have been good because it is taking a gamble on rolling it out across the country in two new dishes. You’ll find it in the Impossible Orange Chicken Lo Mein (another plant-based Orange Chicken dish!) and its LEANguini Rosa with Impossible Panko Chicken.

The Impossible Panko Chicken is fully plant-based with 13g of protein, 2g of saturated fat, and 0mg of cholesterol. It might not be the most popular fast casual chain around, but there aren’t many that can compete with the number of health-conscious choices Noodles & Company attempts to offer.