Noodles & Co. Is Testing Dishes with Panko-Crusted Impossible Chicken

The slow march toward the ubiquity of plant-based and more climate-friendly meat alternatives continues. This week Beyond Meat announced its first plant-based jerky alternative, which is just another in a long line of new plant-based alternatives.

Like almost every restaurant chain, Noodles & Co. has plant-based options on the menu. It just announced that it is testing Impossible Panko Chicken in a handful of cities, expanding the vegetarian options already available.

Pasta lovers can find the faux fowl in the Orange Chicken Lo Mein or Impossible Orange Chicken Lo Mein. Moreover, the plant-based panko-crusted chicken is available as an add-on or substitute in any other dish that tickles your fancy. Though, it’ll only be available at select restaurants in Colorado, Oregon, and Washington for the time being.

This is the latest addition to the Noodles menu that feels like it has been changing regularly, offering healthier alternatives to many restaurants in the fast casual world. This arrives after LEANguini, a low-carb and high-protein noodle, hit select cities as well. It has also recently added a couple of new salads in addition to Zoodles (zucchini noodles) and Caulifloodles (a horrible name, but you can guess what those are made from).

Panko-crusted Impossible Chicken might be alluring, but it also has the added benefit of allowing you to order something that doesn’t sound like it was a character on Zoobilee Zoo.