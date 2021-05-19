Noodles & Co. Made Its Most-Requested Dish a Secret Menu Item

Everyone loves being in the know. If there's a secret menu item out there, it's probably in demand as soon as the secret is out. (And the secret is pretty much always out.)

There's not much of a secret to the new secret menu item at Noodles & Company It's letting everyone in on the not-so-highly-classified noodles. The chain is launching three new tortelloni dishes, which it says is one of the "most asked-for dishes in Noodles' history." Though, it's only a "secret dish" for the time being.

The tortelloni options will be available to everyone starting June 2. From May 19 through June 1, however, you'll only be able to pick them up if you're a Noodles Rewards member. So, yeah, the secret is out. It'll only take a little work on your part to join the pasta party.

If you're a member (or if you just wait for a few weeks), you'll have the option of a Three-Cheese Tortelloni Rosa with Caramelized Onion and Garlic, Three-Cheese Tortelloni Pesto with Caramelized Onions and Garlic, or the Roasted Garlic Cream Tortelloni with Caramelized Onions and Garlic. If that's not enough incentive to join the free rewards program, you'll also get a reward for joining and a free treat on your birthday.