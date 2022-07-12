Noodles & Company Is Giving Out Free Wisconsin Mac & Cheese
The free grub is in honor of National Mac & Cheese Day.
July 14 is National Mac & Cheese Day, and if you were hoping to celebrate, Noodles & Company has you covered. In honor of the day, the chain is giving out small bowls of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with a purchase of a regular sized entrée. To take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to be a Noodles Rewards member.
"We serve nearly 13 million bowls of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese across our 450+ restaurants each year. In fact, Wisconsin Mac & Cheese has been our best-selling menu item since we first opened our doors 27 years ago, and while we've innovated our menu over the decades, this uncommonly good mainstay is a guest favorite," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company, in a press release.
In addition to the free Mac, anyone who orders any size bowl of Mac & Cheese (there are four different options of World Famous Macs in total) will also receive a free side of cheese sauce. "We're giving away an extra helping of our famous cheese sauce with every Mac & Cheese order because we believe in always doing something extra for our guests," Pool continued.
The Wisconsin Mac & Cheese is made with a blend of Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cream, and elbow macaroni. A small-sized order retails for around $6.25. You can check out the full menu and find the nearest Noodle & Company location near you at Noodles.com.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.