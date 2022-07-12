Noodles & Company Is Giving Out Free Wisconsin Mac & Cheese

July 14 is National Mac & Cheese Day, and if you were hoping to celebrate, Noodles & Company has you covered. In honor of the day, the chain is giving out small bowls of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with a purchase of a regular sized entrée. To take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to be a Noodles Rewards member.

"We serve nearly 13 million bowls of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese across our 450+ restaurants each year. In fact, Wisconsin Mac & Cheese has been our best-selling menu item since we first opened our doors 27 years ago, and while we've innovated our menu over the decades, this uncommonly good mainstay is a guest favorite," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company, in a press release.