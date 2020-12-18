Noodles & Company Is Rolling Out New Stuffed Pastas at Some Locations

Pasta is the ultimate comfort food, and we could all use a little comfort right now. Pasta is always a good idea. So, it’s good news that Noodles & Company is cooking up something new and exciting at some of its restaurants: stuffed pastas. Now that’s next-level comfort.

The noodle purveyor is testing new ravioli and tortelloni dishes at 21 of its locations in Colorado, Illinois, and Ohio. Joining the ranks of Noodles & Company’s classic noodle, zoodle, and caulifloodle dishes will be 3-Cheese Torelloni Rosa, 3-Cheese Tortelloni Pesto, Roasted Garlic Cream Tortelloni, Parmigiano Ravioli Rosa, Parmigiano Ravioli Pesto, and Roasted Garlic Cream Ravioli.

“Our new ravioli and tortelloni dishes offer a fresh take on the recipes that our guests love, loaded with specialty ingredients such as caramelized onions, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses in the tortelloni, and a blend of ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, and mozzarella cheese with a light touch of breadcrumbs in the ravioli,” Nick Graff, executive chef at Noodles & Company, said in a press release. “We truly have something on the menu for everyone, and with these new additions, there’s even more for our guests to enjoy.”

Each dish is filled with premium ingredients and sauteed with fresh vegetables. So even though they’re stuffed and decadent, you can rest easy knowing they’re a little lighter than the stuffed pasta your grandma’s known for whipping up.

Here’s how Noodles & Company describes each of the new options, per the press release:

3-Cheese Tortelloni Rosa: Tortelloni filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, onions and garlic in spicy tomato cream sauce, with mushrooms, Roma tomato, spinach and parmesan.

Tortelloni filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, onions and garlic in spicy tomato cream sauce, with mushrooms, Roma tomato, spinach and parmesan. 3-Cheese Tortelloni Pesto: Tortelloni filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, onions and garlic in basil pesto cream sauce with garlic, mushrooms, tomato, and parmesan.

Tortelloni filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, onions and garlic in basil pesto cream sauce with garlic, mushrooms, tomato, and parmesan. Roasted Garlic Cream Tortelloni: Cheese-filled tortelloni in light roasted garlic & onion cream sauce with zucchini, mushrooms and spinach, finished with MontAmoré cheese and parsley.

Cheese-filled tortelloni in light roasted garlic & onion cream sauce with zucchini, mushrooms and spinach, finished with MontAmoré cheese and parsley. Parmigiano Ravioli Rosa: Parmigiano Reggiano cheese-filled ravioli in spicy tomato cream sauce with mushrooms, Roma tomato, spinach and parmesan.

Parmigiano Reggiano cheese-filled ravioli in spicy tomato cream sauce with mushrooms, Roma tomato, spinach and parmesan. Parmigiano Ravioli Pesto: Parmigiano Reggiano cheese-filled ravioli in basil pesto cream sauce with garlic, mushrooms, tomato, and fresh parmesan.

Parmigiano Reggiano cheese-filled ravioli in basil pesto cream sauce with garlic, mushrooms, tomato, and fresh parmesan. Roasted Garlic Cream Ravioli: Parmigiano Reggiano cheese-filled ravioli in light roasted garlic & onion cream sauce with zucchini, mushrooms and spinach, finished with MontAmoré cheese.

All of these dishes are currently available at the select Noodles & Company locations, but only for a little while. The rest of us will just have to cross our fingers and wait for a nationwide rollout.